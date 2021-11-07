Letters Noisy Neighbor

The noise coming from the County Bowl on concert nights is bad. I live about a mile from the Bowl, downtown, and during late October, the nights sounded like my neighbors had a band playing. Loud.

I called the police department on Tuesday night to make a noise complaint, and they would not respond. They referred me to the Bowl. Called the Bowl. A (very) young woman answered, claimed she couldn’t do anything, and that I should call back during the day. She was at the Bowl, during the concert. She could have contacted the sound people, the security officers, anybody that could do something. Nothing. I work all day — making outside calls isn’t something that happens.

Meanwhile, the whole town is having to put up with drumbeats and loud noise. This is not good. Should be illegal. Needs to be controlled. Most of us can’t afford the concerts, or don’t care for who is playing, or just have our lives (and COVID) to deal with, especially during the week. And most of us get up early to get to work.

Santa Barbara County Bowl needs to figure out how to control this noise, for all the people that live here. If I can hear it a mile away, you can bet they can hear it at the concert. Turn it down!

And, BTW, I am a native SB-er, ready to retire, have had my share of concerts there since I was 15. This is a new-ish situation and must be fixed!

Thank you, and I hope this gets others to try to do something as well.

