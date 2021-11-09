Announcement Franklin Elementary School Seeks Donations for Kindergarten Biking Program

Santa Barbara, CA [11/8/2021] – Kindergartners at Franklin Elementary School may soon be riding bikes in their PE classes.

All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. They are currently working to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Vista Elementary School. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.

Launched in March 2018, there are already 408 schools in 47 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.

Principal, Casie Killgore, who applied for the program said, “We would love to bring bike riding during school to our youngest students. Our students are positive optimistic five year old’s who will pick it up quickly and will have an amazing experience at school that many of them currently don’t have in their neighborhood. We have a dedicated play area with concrete as well as a PE teacher who can help lead students through the program. This will also allow us to open our playground during weekend times to help our neighborhood children learn how and practice riding regularly.”

The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”

To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit: https://support.allkidsbike.org/franklin-elementary-school

About Strider Education Foundation and All Kids Bike

All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. Through the development of a proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum and donations of the world’s most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.

