Books Santa Barbara’s Fishbon to Host Book Release on November 10 ‘Fishwork’ Documents Two Decades of Radical Self Expression

Look no further for the story of Santa Barbara’s wildest, most underground arts and performance collective. Thanks to the hard work of cofounder Clay Bodine, Fishbon has a lavishly illustrated e-book that documents the history of this uproarious and frequently outrageous group of artists, performers, and cultural renegades.

Credit: Courtesy

Fishwork packs 385 pages with stories, photos, illustrations, and embedded links to online videos that document the journey of Fishbon from its origins in the 2001 Solstice Parade to its most recent manifestation as Fishbon del Sur in Ecuador.

Follow along as Bodine, Laura Inks, Tracy Beeler, Dominique Reboul, Alan Macy, and many others evolve a dynamic and prolific response to Burning Man’s inspiration, Clan Destino’s inspiration, and myriad other counter-cultural influences through a series of immersive events. Thrill to their collective insouciance, and experience their brushes with more conventional organizations, including the law, from a safe distance. To download the free e-book, go to this Apple iBooks link.

If you are reading this in time, consider heading to SBCAST, 513 Garden Street, for the release party on Wednesday, November 10, from 5-10 p.m.

