Introducing 'Gatherings' by Wendy Read New 'Santa Barbara Independent' Series Showcases the Entertaining Lifestyle

Wendy Read is the mastermind behind Gatherings, a new series that showcases the entertaining lifestyles of Santa Barbarans. She tells us more about herself and the idea for this project.

Tell us a bit about your background. I’ve been in Santa Barbara for over 20 years and can’t imagine living anywhere else. I change careers pretty regularly — actress, attorney, charter school developer, nonprofit consultant — but I would say the common thread is that I am always interested in connecting people and ideas. Gatherings is really an extension of that interest. I love getting people together around a table and asking questions. Add good food, and I am very happy.

Why will these pieces will resonate with today’s readers? I think we are all ready to get off this long road of isolation. Ready to gather with friends and family again. Ready to set the table and have people over. We hope Gatherings will make that a little easier. Plus, I think readers will enjoy having a little peek into the lives of other people who live here.

Are you looking for any input from readers for future spreads? Yes. We are hoping that Gatherings inspires readers to invite people over for a meal and a conversation, and we would love to hear about it!

Send ideas to gatherings@independent.com.

