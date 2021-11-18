Announcement Metropolitan Theatres Announces the Reopening of Hitchcock Cinemas

Los Angeles, CA – November 18, 2021: Metropolitan Theatres Corporation announces the reopening of Hitchcock Cinemas on Wednesday, November 24. The theatre is located at 371 S. Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA. Movie-goers will be welcomed back to the cinema in time for the holidays.

JULIA the documentary about the legendary Julia Child can be seen on opening day. The inspiring film about her life is close to home as she made Santa Barbara her permanent residence in the late 1990s.

Tickets can be purchased at www.MetroTheatres.com or on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app which is available for free download on iTunes or Google Play.

There will be some choice holiday movies available to see in all genres offering moviegoers a reason to leave their house for a day or night out at the movies. The reopening of Hitchcock Cinemas officially marks all Metropolitan Theatres as now open in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Showtimes can be found at www.MetroTheatres.com.

To help moviegoers plan their holiday calendar, the following is a quick look at what films are coming out for the holiday season:

Ghostbusters Afterlife: November 19

King Richard: November 19

Julia: November 24

Encanto: November 24

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City: November 24

House of Gucci: November 24

Licorice Pizza: November 26

Wolf: December 3

West Side Story: December 10

Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 14

Nightmare Alley: December 17

Sing 2: December 22

The Matrix Resurrections: December 22

The King’s Man: December 22

Parallel Mothers: December 24

A Journal for Jordan: December 25

American Underdog: December 25

Metropolitan Theatres include:

· Arlington Theatre: 1317 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA

· Camino Real Cinemas: 7040 Marketplace Drive, Goleta, CA

· Fairview Theatre: 225 N. Fairview Ave, Goleta, CA

· Fiesta 5 Theatres: 916 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA

· Hitchcock Cinema: 371 South Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA

· Metro 4 Theatre: 618 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA

· Paseo Nuevo Cinemas: 8 West De La Guerra Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Metropolitan Theatres Corporation’s safety protocols are detailed on the Metropolitan Theatres website.

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 16 theatres and 84 screens in California, Colorado, Idaho and Utah. Metropolitan is adding a new luxury dine-in complex to its portfolio with the opening of a ten-plex at Outlets at San Clemente, CA, in December 2021. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit www.MetroTheatres.com.

