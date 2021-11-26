Briefs Apparent Murder-Suicide in Goleta

Two people died on Thanksgiving morning of an apparent murder-suicide at the Best Western motel in Goleta. In response to a report of a “disturbance” at the motel around 11 a.m. on November 25, responding deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds and believed the man had inflicted them. Both were taken to hospitals, and the man succumbed shortly afterward. The woman died at around 3:40 p.m. No further information was available for either individual until their next-of-kin are notified, stated Sheriff’s press officer Raquel Zick.

The shooting is under investigation, and the Sheriff’s Office didn’t believe any other suspects were involved. The relationship of the two is as yet unknown, and the coroner will determine causes of death next week.

