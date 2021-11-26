Letters

Is Marijuana All Good?

By Ginny Bliss, Carpinteria
Fri Nov 26, 2021 | 10:18am

I’m sure that Dr. Bearman‘s many years of dealing with marijuana and pain management has given him the credentials and experience to speak to the positive uses of CBD and THC.

I would suggest that your readers might want to get another opinion and read just the introduction to Alex Berenson’s well researched book, Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence, or just read the reviews and see if it seems plausible enough to them to continue reading.

I have read this book and after doing so would never encourage any loved one with a family history of schizophrenia or who is under 25 years of age to consume the high potency marijuana that is available everywhere.

Sat Nov 27, 2021 | 01:16am
