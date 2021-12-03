Briefs Two Shot at Goleta Motel Identified

Credit: Courtesy

In a sad coda to the Thanksgiving Day shooting in Goleta, the Sheriff-Coroner released the identities of the man and woman who died at the Best Western; they each died of a single gunshot wound. The woman was 36-year-old Mayra Uriarte of West Valley City, Utah; the man was 37-year-old Hector Manuel Altamirano Martinez of Mexico. Terming it a “homicide/suicide,” the Sheriff’s Office stated the two had been in a relationship previously and had a child.

Uriarte’s sister, Cristina Ayala-Arriaga, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and other expenses. Uriarte was a single mother raising three children and had graduated from San Marcos High School in 2003 before moving to Utah. The GoFundMe page can be found here.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or text TALK to 741741.

