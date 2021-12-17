Adoptable Pets Cinderella, Maximus and Malea

Cinderella

This gorgeous girl is thought to be Shepard Mix. She is very energetic and loving. The saying goes she is so friendly, she has never met a stranger, that’s our Cinderella! She would do well in an active home. She will make a great hiking, running, adventure buddy.

Maximus

This little 4 pound charmer is a scruffy Yorkie/Min Pin mix. He isn’t expected to be over 10 pounds when full grown, but they say big things come in small packages. Maximus is very sweet and loves cuddling. He gets along well with other dogs and cats!



Malea

This little beauty is small, but packed full of love! She will make the perfect road trip, or just hang out in your lap companion! She likes other dogs and cats and loves humans.

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neuteredand chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

Add to Favorites