Adoptable Pets Journey, Precious, Jim and Whittaker

Journey (Credit: Winkface Photography) and Precious (R)

Journey

Journey is an eight year old German Shepherd who has been passed up for some time now at our Santa Barbara shelter. We’d sure love to find her a foster or forever home for the holidays! She’s a loving girl who will do best as the only pet in the home.

For more information, visit: Santa Barbara County Animal Services https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc

Precious

Precious is a sweet, spayed female 3 year old German Shepherd dog who is looking for her forever home. This precious girl loves cuddles and hanging out with her people. She’s on the calmer side but also has her zoomies.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Precious for adoption. For adoption inquiries for please call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters.

To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Jim

Jim is a confident young guinea pig who enjoys time with people he knows. Loud noises and barking do not work for him. If you help him feel comfy and safe he will melt and be a love-bug. Sharing fresh greens while on your lap is his favorite activity.

Whittaker

Whittaker is a sweet snowball of a bunny to keep you warm in cold weather. Children are his favorite visitors and he seeks their attention. He is easy to handle and enjoys being held. HIs litter habits are good – he does not think outside the box. Whittaker is the bunny who comes for the holidays and stays for a lifetime. Neutered, vaccinated for RHDV2 and microchipped, Whittaker is ready for the world.



BUNS is excited about Home for the Holidays! Families can share their Holiday with a bunny or guinea pig between now and January 4. We’ll provide the housing and supplies; you provide the love. Want a pet for the Holidays or a pet for life, contact BUNS at 805 683-0521 or info@bunssb.org. Find our visiting hours or visit the bunnies or guinea pigs online at www.bunssb.org. Hoppy Holidays and a 24 carrot New Year from BUNS!

