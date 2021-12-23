Year in Review Terry Ortega’s 2021 in Review Our Calendar Queen Shares Some of Her Favorite Articles of the Year

As we have weathered another challenging year, the S.B. Independent was there to highlight members of our resilient community in 2021’s Local Heroes issue and proved that gratitude can heal in one of my favorite issues of the year.

I also appreciated the vital coverage by our own Ryan Cruz of our Latinx community with pieces that put a spotlight on citizens standing together to protect the vibrant public murals of Ortega Park as well as featuring the entrepreneurial young people creating a makers market and kids finding fun and acceptance through bike riding.

Thank you for letting me assist you in finding a safe way back into events in the community. Let’s continue to stay engaged and safe in 2022. Happy New Year!

Local Heroes 2021

The Independent’s Annual Nod to Our Incredible Neighbors

Occupy Ortega Park Amplifies Community Support for Murals | Ryan P. Cruz

Community-Led Event Brings Neighborhood Together to Raise Awareness

Youth Makers Market Empowers Santa Barbara Teens to Create and Sell Their Goods | Ryan P. Cruz

First Event on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Community Arts Workshop

Wheels Up: Santa Barbara’s Wheelie Generation | Ryan P. Cruz

City Teens Find a Positive Physical Outlet During the Pandemic

