When people ask me what it’s like to manage the Independent‘s website, I always offer the same response: “It’s never boring.” 2025 was no exception. From ICE raids to art openings, our web team worked tirelessly alongside writers and editors to ensure that the Santa Barbara community was kept up-to-date this year. Below are the most-read pieces from six of the major categories on Independent.com in 2025.

Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

Add independent.com on Google Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.