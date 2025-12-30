When people ask me what it’s like to manage the Independent‘s website, I always offer the same response: “It’s never boring.” 2025 was no exception. From ICE raids to art openings, our web team worked tirelessly alongside writers and editors to ensure that the Santa Barbara community was kept up-to-date this year. Below are the most-read pieces from six of the major categories on Independent.com in 2025.
News
5. Emotional, All-Night School Board Meeting Ends with Layoff Notices to 85 Santa Barbara Unified Teachers
4. Santa Barbara–Born Muralist and Tattoo Artist Danny Meza Dies at 35
3. Sutter Health Investigating ‘Disrespectful Social Media Post’ Following Blowback
2. HUD Seeks to Ban Mixed-Status Households, Cut Funding for Emergency Housing Vouchers
1. Missing Santa Barbara Man James ‘Dingo’ Dominguez Recovered from Montana’s Flathead Lake, Returned Home
Arts & Entertainment
5. Jackson Browne Joins the Crosby Collective for a Special Two-Night Engagement at Santa Barbara Lobero
4. Jack Johnson Returns to Santa Barbara November 6
3. Resale Tickets to Paul McCartney Show ‘Won’t Be Honored,’ Warns Santa Barbara Bowl CEO
2. Paul McCartney Is Coming to the Santa Barbara Bowl on September 26
1. U.S. Premiere of Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 Comes to Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 7
Living
5. Erin Graffy de Garcia, Witty Santa Barbara Author and Historian, Dies
4. Staycation: Santa Barbara Beach Camping
3. A Dose of Rationality, Hope, and Accountability from Pete Buttigieg
2. UCSB Issues Alert After Bear Spotted on Campus Thursday Morning
1. Santa Barbara Boy Scouts Rescue Former Scoutmaster Lost in the Sierra Nevada
Food & Drink
5. Lompoc Opts Out of Wine Country
4. The Ellwood Is Open, Finally
3. Santa Barbara’s First-Ever Sandwich Week
2. Roll ’Em Up, Chow ’Em Down — It’s Burrito Week 2025
1. Bring Your Appetite to Santa Barbara Burger Week
Opinion
5. A New Meaning to “Government Shutdown”
4. Remembering the Victims of the Montecito Mudslides
3. Geographers Aren’t Going Anywhere
2. History Is Unfortunately About to Repeat Itself
1. Potential Evacuation Challenges for Santa Barbara and Goleta During Extreme Wildfire Conditions
Sports
5. U.S. Women’s National Team to Play Match at UCSB’s Harder Stadium
4. Santa Barbara Photographers Capture NFL Rookie’s Draft Day Dreams
3. Pickleball in the Danger Zone with Kenny Loggins and Crew
2. Crushcakes’ Owner Serves Up Santa Barbara’s New Pickleball Paradise
1. Meet Santa Barbara’s New Beach Volleyball Phenom