The Affordable Cost

City brass are serious, right? [S.B. Begins Building Seriously Affordable Housing] Their current definition of affordable housing is $607,143 to construct a studio unit. The fair market tent would be about $4,000 per studio unless further tax subsidized.

Does the $17 million project price tag for 28 studio units include land costs? Will project be on property tax rolls to help pay for municipal services and schools?

Last I heard our city needs more than 10,000 affordable units for local workers, and non-District college students. These 28 studio units are a start.

