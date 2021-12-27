Year in Review Celina García’s 2021 in Review Our Web Content Manager Takes Us Down Memory Lane

In the words of Leslie Knope, “I am big enough to admit that I am often inspired by myself.”

All jokes aside, shining a light on those who inspire me this past year has given me a greater appreciation for my peers who, like myself, are still figuring out our place in this town we call home.

Some people I’ve talked to over this past year have had more access to resources than others, and some have started over from scratch, but what they all have in common is that the pandemic acted as a catalyst for them to trust their intuition and follow their niche. It’s been incredible to watch them receive their flowers in real time.

Here’s a recap on some of the small business owners who inspire me, who I have had the privilege to write about this year.

It pains me to admit it, but I am not the greatest plant mom to ever walk this Earth. But what I lack in a green thumb I make up for with my love for listening to people talk about what gets them out of bed every morning. And let me tell you, PEOPLE LOVE PLANTS. They could go on for hours! It’s impressive, honestly. As said by Hannah Bangs, “People’s obsession with houseplants can be somewhat explained by our deeper desire to form meaningful connections.”

I am still very much a newbie, but reading and interpreting tarot cards has become a part of my daily routine these last several months. When I first learned of Caro Clarke and her astonishing feat of designing her very own 78-card deck of tarot cards in less than six months, I had to know more about her process. I find her work to be so regal. I am so amazed by her remarkable accomplishment that I just might have to take a crack at designing my own deck of tarot or oracle cards someday.

Man, what can I say about Grecia and Richy? Their hustle is like no other. I love how they found something so sweet and so particular like a strawberry and have created something so unique and true to their own vision! It’s been incredible to watch their business and confidence grow, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing what they do in the years to come. Here is my favorite picture I took of them when I broke the news that the story I was writing about them was going to be a part of a cover story.

Richy and Grecia | Credit: Celina Garcia

Add to Favorites