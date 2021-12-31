Adoptable Pets Winifred

Winifred is a fourteen-year-old gray chartreux mixed female cat. Affectionate and full of personality, she is currently our lobby cat where she greets visitors and supervises the shelter staff. Occasionally she will add her own commentary to computer reports if someone leaves their laptop open. Winifred is available for either adoption or for fostering.

Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Add to Favorites