Independent Redistricting Commission Notice of Cancellation

By City of Santa Barbara
Thu Jan 06, 2022 | 3:16pm


The Independent Redistricting Commission — District 1 Hearing of January 8, 2022 has been canceled.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 01/6/2022 Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases within our community, the Santa Barbara Unified School District has recently suspended all outside use permits. The District 1 hearing, previously scheduled to be held at Franklin Elementary School on January 8, will be rescheduled for later this month, most likely as a virtual (Zoom) meeting.  

Fri Jan 07, 2022 | 00:06am
