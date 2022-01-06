Independent Redistricting Commission Notice of Cancellation

More Like This

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 01/6/2022 Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases within our community, the Santa Barbara Unified School District has recently suspended all outside use permits. The District 1 hearing, previously scheduled to be held at Franklin Elementary School on January 8, will be rescheduled for later this month, most likely as a virtual (Zoom) meeting.

The Independent Redistricting Commission — District 1 Hearing of January 8, 2022 has been canceled .

