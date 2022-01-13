Briefs Santa Barbara Police Searching for Suspects in String of Burglaries at Church, Children’s Center Male and Female Suspects Caught on Surveillance Camera During Incidents



The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking the public to help to identify two suspects involved in a string of burglaries at a Santa Barbara church and children’s center.

An unknown man and woman are suspects in four burglaries that occurred in the same location over five days, between January 1 and 5. The suspects appear in video surveillance during these burglaries of a local church and a children’s center in the City of Santa Barbara.

The police department is asking any member of the public who recognizes these suspects or knows their whereabouts to contact Detective D. McGrew at the Santa Barbara Police Department: (805) 897-2325 or dgmcgrew@sbpd.com.

Surveillance photos of suspects | Courtesy: S.B. Police Department

