Power of Drishti Puts Meditation on the Move

UCSB Professor Maryam Kia-Keating Develops Musical Meditation App

By Matt Kettmann | January 27, 2022

Power of Drishti is an app that uses music to make meditation more efficient. | Credit: Courtesy of Maryam Kia-Keating

Just three minutes is all it takes to reap the calming benefits of Power of Drishti, an app that uses music to make meditation more efficient.

“Even though I personally always loved the idea of meditations, I never had enough time, and many of the traditional methods weren’t that appealing,” explained its UCSB-based creator, Maryam Kia-Keating, a professor and practitioner of clinical psychology. She’s broken down the tracks into themes like Clarity and Purpose with accompanying musical styles, like Mellow Ambiance and Down Tempo Ease. “It takes a new approach to offering easily accessible, brief meditations that people can fit into their busy days, so that they are even more ready to jump back into the next meeting or to race around with their kids,” she explained.

powerofdrishti.com