Politics Carbajal Endorses Capps in Supervisor’s Race Calls Her ‘Exactly the Kind of Leader We Need’

The day after she announced her candidacy for Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors, Laura Capps received the endorsement of U.S. Congressmember Salud Carbajal.

“I’m honored to support Laura Capps for County Supervisor,” said Carbajal in a prepared statement. “Her extensive record of public service, including her leadership as a school board member supporting local children and families, makes her exactly the kind of leader we need to help guide our county through a vibrant recovery from the pandemic and into a stronger, healthier future.” Carbajal also said Capps’s experience in government and the nonprofit sector “will be a huge asset for our county.”

Capps said she was proud to have Carbajal’s endorsement. “Congressmember Carbajal’s support is incredibly meaningful to me,” she said. “He is an unwavering champion of the values we share: environmental justice, environmental conservation, and social equality.”

