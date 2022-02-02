Announcement Santa Barbara County Extends Health Officer Order Requiring Use of Face Coverings Indoors to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 Indoor Masking Mandate Will Continue

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has extended the Health Officer Order which requires the use of masks in indoor public settings. This order requires all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions. This Order 2022-10 is effective at 5 p.m., on February 1, 2022 and continuing until 5 p.m., on March 3, 2022 or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended.

As of January 28, 2022, the COVID-19 community transmission level is categorized as “High” in California and Santa Barbara County by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). As of January 21, 2022, the County has a case rate of 180.37 per 100,000 and a test positivity of 17.4%. The CDC continues to recommend fully vaccinated individuals wear a face covering in public indoor settings in areas with Substantial or High community transmission rates.

This Health Officer Order is consistent with the guidance from the CDC as well as the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). CDPH issued a mask mandate per State Health Officer Order recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks while in indoor public settings. The full Health Officer Order can be read here: https://publichealthsbc.org/health-officer-orders/.

Visit https://publichealthsbc.org/vaccine to learn more about local COVID-19 response or call 2-1-1.

