Adoptable Pets Gunner

Gunner is a 4-year-old neutered male Boxer mix looking for his forever home. Gunner loves to go the beach to sniff around and meditate, but he does not like to get in the water. The water is cold, and that is not his thing. Smiling is one of his talents and he’s all smiles at the beach. So, if you like going to the beach but not actually getting in the water, and are looking for a handsome boy to join you, Gunner is the dog for you!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Guner for adoption.

For adoption inquiries, please call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comfort for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

