Letters Urge Jonathan Abboud to Run

There is an open seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. We are encouraging SBCC Trustee Jonathan Abboud to run!

As Gregg Hart, with experience in local government, exits District 2 seat to run for State Assembly, Santa Barbara County needs another leader with experience getting things done to replace him.

Jonathan has lived in the 2nd District for over a decade and was elected twice to the SBCC Board of Trustees, representing residents of the Goleta Valley, UCSB, and Hope Ranch. He works with the county every day as an experienced manager of a local government agency.

We’ve seen Jonathan address issues like housing and homelessness, education, good jobs for working families, medical and childcare costs, protecting our environment, and climate change resilience in the face of fires and other natural disasters.

We know that Jonathan will bring that same energy to the County Board of Supervisors, as well as additional representation for people of color.

As residents, workers, and business owners of the 2nd District, please join us and many community members in recruiting Trustee Jonathan Abboud for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ open District 2 seat! Email him at JonathanA157@gmail.com.

