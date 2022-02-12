Letters

Another Electricity Option

By Kim Jones, Carpinteria
Sat Feb 12, 2022 | 2:39pm

To reach California’s climate goals, we must repeal the California’s Public Utilities “over the fence” rule that prevents people from selling renewable energy to nearby properties. Using the power of free market capitalism to transform our Soviet-style electric utility monopolies will allow the rapid expansion of distributed solar energy, long term storage, and micro-grids to reach a 100 percent renewable electric grid far sooner than expected.

The infamous duck curve and rising curtailment of renewables does signal the need to reform the current net metering rule. The repeal of the “over the fence” rule creates a new path forward and I believe this can bring about amazing changes to the electric grid just as cell phones brought massive changes to telecommunication and our daily lives.

Sun Feb 13, 2022 | 01:26am
