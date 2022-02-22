Letters Dirty Little Relationship

Thank you for your excellent articles on January 20, 2022, with comprehensive coverage of Santa Barbara’s dirty little secret – its relationship with the toxic fossil fuel industry. More than a half century after the infamous oil spill, we are still mired in a struggle to free ourselves from the grip of Big Oil.

With greenhouse gas emissions continuing to rise, even as scientists tell us we must drastically reduce CO2 in the atmosphere, we are facing a true “Code Red for Humanity.” Fortunately, more people are waking up to the reality of this situation and are searching for ways to make a difference.

Paul Hawken’s book Regeneration: How to Solve the Climate Crisis in One Generation describes inspiring solutions already being implemented. Because we believe it is so important for everyone to know about these solutions, members of 350-Santa Barbara and the Society of Fearless Grandmothers-SB have donated multiple copies of this book to the Santa Barbara, Goleta, Buellton and Santa Ynez libraries. Readers can pick up a copy at a local library, or purchase one at Chaucer’s, and read about fascinating ways to drawdown CO2 and restore the health of the planet.

To learn more about local responses to the Climate Crisis, check out the Community Climate Conversations series, sponsored by 350-Santa Barbara. The next Conversation, a Zoom discussion of the UCSB Eco-Vista project, is on February 24. To register, go here.

We owe it to our grandchildren to get informed, get involved and act now to address the Climate Crisis. What kind of ancestors do we want to be?

