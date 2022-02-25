Announcement Santa Barbara Yacht Club Turns 150 and Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony

Blessing of the Fleet

What: This year marks the 150th Anniversary of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club (and Stearns Wharf). The Santa Barbara Yacht Club would like to celebrate this milestone with an all-fleet blessing. The Blessing of the Fleet is a tradition that began centuries ago in the fishing communities of the Mediterranean. Father Larry Gosselin ofm along with Father Dan Lackie ofm, of the Old Mission Santa Barbara, will bless both commercial and pleasure vessels.

Who: Any commercial or pleasure vessel that would like to be blessed by Fr. Larry Gosselin ofm and Fr. Dan Lackie ofm.

Where: Fr. Gosselin ofm and Fr. Lackie ofm will be moored on a vessel on the southern end of the Stearns Wharf.

Participants will pass the stern of that vessel.

When: Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, 11:30 AM

How: Please contact Communications Director, Barbara Hernandez if you plan to attend the Blessing of the Fleet by emailing her at communciations@sbyc.org

Santa Barbara Yacht Club (SBYC)

Founded in 1872, SBYC is the second oldest yacht club on the West Coast of North America. SBYC is a family-orientated club, rich with history and tradition. SBYC is devoted to promoting and managing yachting activities while being mindful of their important role in the Santa Barbara community. The Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation (SBYSF) is funded by an endowment created by SBYC members and currently provides sailing lessons and scholarships to local children. SBYC annually hosts the Charity Regatta which has raised over $2 million dollars for VNA Health; a non-profit organization dedicated to serving our residents suffering from terminal illness. The Breakwater Flag Project, managed by both the waterfront department and SBYC, facilitates a cheerful display of flags from Santa Barbara charities.

SBYC will host a milestone event, “Blessing of the Fleet”, during their 150th Opening Day, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022. The best location to view the blessing will be on the Breakwater or on Stearns Wharf. For event updates, please go to www.sbyc.org/150th-anniversary

