Masks Mandate for Santa Barbara County Students Ends After March 11

Masks Still Required in Public Transit, Health-Care Settings, Correctional Facilities

Credit: Daniel Dreifuss (file)
By
Mon Feb 28, 2022 | 12:39pm

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on February 28 that after March 11, masks will not be required in schools and childcare facilities but will be strongly recommended.

In addition, starting March 1, masks will no longer be required for unvaccinated individuals in “general settings,” but will be strongly recommended for all individuals in most indoor settings.

Masks will still be required for everyone in high-transmission settings, including public transit, emergency shelters, health-care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities. As always, local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.

Mon Feb 28, 2022 | 22:51pm
