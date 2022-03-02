Briefs Santa Barbara County Approves Selling of $25 Million Hope School District Bond Bonds to Be Put Towards Modernization of Campus Facilities Across District

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved the selling of a $25 million bond for Santa Barbara Hope School District on March 1, the second series of the Measure J $47 million bond that was voted through in March 2020, meant for financing construction and modernization of school facilities.

Superintendent of Hope School District Anna Hubbard said this bond is meant to fund modernization projects, and improve aging facilities across the district’s three elementary schools: Hope Elementary, Monte Vista Elementary, and Vieja Valley Elementary. Many of the buildings in the district were constructed between the 1940s and 1960s. Some of the renovations this money will go towards include modernizing outdated classrooms, restrooms, and school facilities; replacing sewer systems, repairing or replacing outdated ventilation systems and; constructing new classrooms.

The first series of the bond distribution was about $12 million. A major project during this series was constructing a new multipurpose room at Vieja Valley Elementary School, which is anticipated to be complete by May of 2022. The district must spend at least 85% of the $12 million bond by 2023, though the district predicts all $47 million proceeds will be spent by 2025 The bonds levy approximately 3 cents per $100 assessed value, generating $2.8 million annually while they are outstanding.

