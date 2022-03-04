Adoptable Pets Fufu, Taki and Tessi Kitty and Pups Need a Home!

Fufu

Fufu | Credit: Courtesy

Fufu is a 3-year-old male orange tabby cat. He is often running around the shelter, greeting visitors and playing with his favorite toys, or climbing on top of the cages to observe everything from above. Fufu’s name is based on the Chinese Fu symbol, meaning blessing or happiness. He’d love to bring happiness to your home.

Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Taki

Taki | Credit: Courtesy

This little 4-month-old beauty is a charmer. She is sweet but also feisty. Her personality is a good representation of her mixed breeds. She is loving and loyal like her Labrador heritage, she is courageous like her Shepherd heritage, and she is energetic like her Husky ancestors. This little cutie will make a great family dog. She would do well in a home with an older dog and an active family. She is everything you want in a furry companion.

Tessi

Tessi | Credit: Courtesy

This sweet 4-month-old Lab/Shepherd/Husky mix is the smallest of her litter – but the mightiest in heart. She is curious and can be feisty, but she is also the sweetest pup you will ever meet! She is very smart and playful. Her favorite place to nap is right on your feet. This little girl is a bit shy at first, but watching her open up is like watching a rare flower blooming. She will make the perfect family dog.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption.

Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

