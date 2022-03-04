Briefs Santa Barbara Police Officer Breaks Hand Chasing an Alleged Prowler

An alleged prowler seen on Calle Noguera near Peabody school around 1 a.m. on Thursday was arrested after reportedly fighting with Santa Barbara police officers chasing him, one of whom was taken to the hospital with a broken hand.

A homeowner saw a man dressed in black near their home after being awakened by noises in the backyard. The San Roque resident called 9-1-1, and several officers responded, one of whom saw a suspect as described by the caller. The person, later identified as Justin Howze Juniel, ran toward State Street chased by the police, who caught up with him near Calle Crespis. Though officers shouted at him to stop, Juniel kept running. Officers took hold of Juniel, who fought back, according to police; in addition to the officer who broke his hand, another fell and skinned their knees.

During the investigation into the prowler, a second resident said someone matching Juniel’s description had tried their back door, and Juniel was arrested on misdemeanor prowling and felony resisting an officer by force. Juniel, who was described as a 40-year-old transient with an outstanding felony arrest warrant, was also injured in the melee but treated by paramedics at the scene. His bail is set at $100,000.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites