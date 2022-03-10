Meet Anne Parayil, Marketing and Promotions Administrator

With multiple Indy employees expecting children this year, we’ve had a chance to meet and employ some new talent. No one is more important during Burger Week than our Marketing and Promotions Administrator, and we are lucky to have Anne Parayil in the role just in time for that annual celebration. Here she answers a few questions.

Anne Parayil | Credit: Courtesy

What got you interested in marketing while you were at UCSB? I have always been interested in how the field of marketing is creative and dynamic. However, it wasn’t until I joined Gaucho Creative, a UCSB student-run marketing and consulting agency, that I fully decided I wanted to pursue a career in marketing. At Gaucho Creative, I have worked on various client projects with other students and discovered how much I enjoy the collaborative and cross-functional aspect of marketing.

Where do you want to go with your career? Do you have any dreams of what you would like to do with the Indy? Although I want to pursue a career in marketing, I also enjoy writing in my free time. I would love to be involved with some aspect of writing at the Indy.

What’s your favorite way to enjoy Santa Barbara? My favorite way to enjoy Santa Barbara is to bike to Sands Beach and watch the sunset.

