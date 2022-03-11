Letters

Accountability

By Vicky McClain, S.B.
Fri Mar 11, 2022 | 4:34pm

In response to David Attias’s plea to restore sanity, he is still not following court directions, is not even able to articulate that he is responsible for killing five people, he is railing against the court mandates and wants “to live a normal life”. Well, the five people he purposely murdered don’t have the option of living a normal life; they don’t even have the option of living. He is still showing how immature and entitled he is. 

I understand that mental illness is a component of what he did, but it still does not excuse his behavior or invalidate the accountability he has for his behavior. He’s lucky he doesn’t have to spend the rest of his life in jail as far as I’m concerned.

Sat Mar 12, 2022 | 01:09am
