Update on Fire at Hollister Ranch

The fire at Hollister Ranch, which started Sunday morning, stands at 120 acres and 90 percent containment as of March 15. The flames spread rapidly as the winds blew more than 30 mph at times, an unusual fire, as March normally is a rainy time in the canyon. Four tanker planes and two helicopters dropped water and retardant, dozers cut fire break lines, and 175 firefighters responded; two were sidelined for injury or illness. County Fire expects full containment by Thursday.

