Max and Soup

Max

Max | Credit: Courtesy

Max is a neutered male senior German shepherd dog looking for his forever home. He is about 65 pounds. Max was surrendered to the SBCAS shelter when his owner was deployed. He lived with young children whom the owner told us he loved and has been good around other dogs.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Max for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to www.k-9pals.org, call (805) 570-0415, contact info@k-9pals.org, or visit K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Soup

Soup | Credit: Courtesy

Soup is the sweetest goofball you will ever meet. She has so much personality and love to give! She bonds tight with her people and wants to be with you constantly. In a few weeks, she will be in the shelter for a whole year. She is a 3-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix.

Soup knows “sit,” “down,” and “stay,” and has been learning to heel while eager to please. She LOVES toys, but is particularly obsessed with balls or kongs filled with treats. She will even play tug-of-war or chase a ball for hours. She is fully house-trained and loves a long walk, but would thoroughly enjoy a run in the yard! She is a cuddler and loves to snuggle on the couch and be by your side anytime you’re home.

Fill out an application at www.syvhumane.org/adoptions to meet her!

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.