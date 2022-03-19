Enough! The U.S. and NATO have to stop Putin and protect Ukrainian citizens. Now. Deploying and using U.S./NATO warplanes and armaments simultaneously from NATO countries is the only way to prevent the wholesale slaughter of heroic, freedom-loving Ukrainians and a larger humanitarian disaster.

Putin is a megalomaniac. He wants to recreate the Soviet empire. But he is not suicidal. He will not start WWIII when he can wait out the West, regroup, and rearm over the next five, 10, 15 years, while planning his next invasions of Moldova and the Baltic states (even assuming he stops temporarily with Ukraine).

For the sake of all humanity and democracy, the U.S. and NATO must strike Putin’s forces and force him to back down and withdraw. Before it is too late, and there is nothing left to save.