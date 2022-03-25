Rags, Isaac and Naomi

Rags

Rags | Credit: Courtesy

Rags is a 5-year-old male Flame Point Siamese-Persian mix cat. He was unhappy to be at the shelter and expressed his displeasure in no uncertain terms. All it took to change his mind was a brush. One of the shelter’s Behavior Team members discovered that Rags loves being brushed, and he instantly began purring, drooling, and kneading once the grooming began. Rags is looking for an experienced human who understands feline body language.

Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Isaac

Isaac | Credit: Courtesy

This adorable 4-month-old shepherd mix is very loving and cuddly. He has a happy-go-lucky personality, and he is eager to learn new tricks. He is calmer than most pups his age, and if he is where the action is, he is fine just observing. He will make a great adventure buddy. Isaac plays well with other dogs, seems to get along with cats, and loves kids. He is almost potty trained and is expected to weigh about 50 pounds when he grows up.

Naomi

Naomi | Credit: Courtesy

This little darling with the colorful coat is a heart-melting lovebug! She is guaranteed to put a smile on your face with her silly antics. Naomi is a 3-month-old poodle mix, who is eager to please and very playful. She would do well in an active home. She is good with other dogs and cats. She is still getting the hang of going potty outside, but she is a pro at puppy kisses.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption.

Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

