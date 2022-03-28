DUI Driver Who Killed Goleta Couple Sentenced to 15 Years

Eric Mauricio Ramirez-Aguilar | Credit: Courtesy

Eric Ramirez-Aguilar, the man who struck and killed Goleta couple Adolfo Corral and Mary Jane Becerra Corral in February 2020, has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for vehicular manslaughter after pleading guilty in December 2021 to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while under the influence causing great bodily injury, and fleeing the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Mary Jane and Adolfo, both 44 years old, were walking their dog along Cathedral Oaks Road on February 9, 2020, when Ramirez-Aguilar swerved off the road while driving intoxicated and struck the couple, fleeing the scene right after. Adolfo was the equity, diversity, and cultural competency coordinator for Santa Barbara City College, and Mary Jane worked as a computer specialist at La Patera Elementary School. A vigil was held at the site of the crash and at city college following the incident, and both events drew large crowds of residents mourning the loss of two prominent education figures and the parents of four children.

Judge Pauline Maxwell delivered the 15-year sentence after hearing from numerous family members, friends, and colleagues. Ramirez-Aguilar faced a maximum sentence of 17 years and 8 months in State Prison.

“Unfortunately, the loss of Mary Jane and Adolfo Corral, who were loved by their community, will be felt forever,” said Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley. “The defendant was held accountable in this case due to the outstanding work, dedication, and corroboration between the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department and the prosecution team led by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod.”

