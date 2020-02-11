Briefs Charges Filed Against Hit-and-Run Suspect Eric Mauricio Ramirez-Aguilar Facing Two Counts of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated

Eric Mauricio Ramirez-Aguilar

The man accused of running over Adolfo Corral and Mary Jane Becerra Corral on Sunday evening has been formally charged with manslaughter by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. Two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated were lodged against Eric Mauricio Ramirez-Aguilar, as well as fleeing a scene that resulted in death and driving under the influence causing injury. Special allegations were made of fleeing the scene, inflicting great bodily injury, causing the death of multiple victims.

An outpouring of grief followed the news of the couple’s death. Adolfo Corral was a popular figure on the Santa Barbara City College campus and had recently taken the position of equity, diversity, and cultural competency coordinator at the school, which has suffered numerous racial incidents in the previous years. Mary Jane Becerra Corral had worked at the Goleta Union School District as a computer specialist for many years. They left behind four children, whose ages ranged between 20 and 10 years old, as well as their parents, brothers, a sister, and nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help their children.

The Corrals, who were both 43 years old, had been walking near Cathedral Oaks and Winchester Canyon roads around 5:20 p.m. on February 9 when Ramirez-Aguilar allegedly drove into them. He reportedly ran away before deputies arrived. About three hours later, he was found in a car in Carpinteria and taken into custody. Ramirez-Aguilar, 39, is in County Jail with bail set at $1 million. His arraignment is set for March 9.



Add to Favorites