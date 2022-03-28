Sheriff’s Office and UCSB Police Hosting Isla Vista Community Safety and Support Forum

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the UCSB Police Department invite members of the Isla Vista community to a Safety and Support Forum on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Perfect Park in Isla Vista. The gathering of community agencies will offer a one-stop for residents to discuss areas of community concern, interests, and needs.

Sheriff Brown said, “The IV Community Safety & Support Forum is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and other local public safety and community-based organizations. It will provide direct access for Isla Vista residents to engage with those who protect, serve and care for them, and it will give those of us who do the opportunity to hear directly from them.”

There will be complimentary refreshments and representatives from the following agencies: Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, UCSB Police, UCSB Campus Advocacy Resources & Education, UCSB Life of the Party, UCSB Counseling & Psychological Services, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA), UCSB Community Service Organization, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara City College Student Affairs, and Gauchos for Recovery & Overdose Prevention Peers.