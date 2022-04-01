Pepto Putin versus Luney Gram

I thought nothing could give my digestive system greater distress then watching the War in Ukraine, but the U.S. Senate is a close second. Watching Luney Gram and Terror Cruz castigate a brilliant woman had me reaching for the Pepto-Bismol. The two gastric destroyers tried to run over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson with conspiracy theories and reviews of children books that purport to have hidden racial overtones. None of this was relevant to the Supreme Court nominee’s credentials, which are superior or equal to any court justice in history.

What scares me is that there is a sizable part of the population that believes these wackos and have voted for these men. They send in money to these creeps because they hear the dog whistle or in this case a foghorn of racism. It is obvious these men are shamelessly playing to the racist base of the GOP. The party of Lincoln behaving in this manner would have Abraham rolling in his grave if that was possible.

The Republican senators are clearly picking on a woman who is not one of the “good old boys” and peppering her with questions like “Please rate your faith in God from one to 10.” This Christian litmus test has never been applied so blatantly before, and dare I say, is puerile and nauseating. Justice Amy Comey Barret’s credentials pale in comparison to this candidate’s. I never heard them question her intellectual ability let alone a Harvard-trained lawyer who graduated with honors twice!

Pass the Pepto, or maybe the Imodium with this bunch.