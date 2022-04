More Like This

A dangerous criminal (domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, among others) walks out of the main jail . Sheriff Brown owes the citizens of Santa Barbara County a detailed explanation of how this happened and what he will do to prevent similar incidents in the future.

