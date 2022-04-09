Raw Garden Infused Pre-Rolls

More Like This

Earlier this month, Raw Garden — which grows cannabis all around Santa Barbara County — jumped into the “infused pre-roll” category, with joints that are loaded with fresh flower as well as “micronized live resin crushed diamonds.” These are all hand-rolled in-house with no garbage, not even trim, involved. They don’t even twist the tip, so you can still see the weed inside. Three-packs are $18. See rawgarden.farm .

