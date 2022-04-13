Cannabis

Goleta’s OnePlant Cannabis Dispensary Offers 4/20 Deals

Win Prizes and Receive Discounts at OnePlant All April

Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Apr 13, 2022 | 10:41am

At OnePlant, the cannabis dispensary chain with eight stores throughout California, including Goleta and Lompoc, April is 4/20 month. For example, on Thursday, April 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the Goleta store is offering a deal on Raw Garden carts where if you buy one, the second one is only $1. At a minimum, that’s a $29 savings on these popular cartridges from a trusted Santa Ynez Valley source. For more information, and to keep on top of what the next promotional deals will be, visit oneplant.life

Wed Apr 13, 2022 | 22:38pm
Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

