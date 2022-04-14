Carpinteria’s Pacific Stone Looks to 4/20/22

Credit: Courtesy

With the unofficial cannabis holiday of April 20 — better known as 4/20 — coming up on Wednesday, it seems like a good time to check in with Pacific Stone, one of Santa Barbara County’s most successful cannabis brands. Founded by the Van Wingerden family in 2015, this greenhouse-based operation in Carpinteria quickly rose to prominence in the California legal cannabis market. Their indica-hybrid flower Wedding Cake currently sits at positions two (for the 3.5-gram package) and four (for 7 grams) on industry analyst Headset’s list of top-selling flowers in the state. In a November 2021 press release, Pacific Stone reported winning three categories — Top Selling Flower, Top Selling Pre-roll, and Fastest Growing Pre-roll — in another annual industry ranking, the LeafLink List.

On a recent rainy Monday morning, Pacific Stone CEO Skip Motsenbocker was at one of the company’s facility. He and SVP for marketing Angela Cheng described some of the new products Pacific Stone will be shipping in time for 4/20/22. After a fascinating tour of the farm, which included seeing hundreds of the company’s new, state-of-the-art odor-control devices, each bigger than your refrigerator and costing as much as a new Honda Civic, we sat down in the conference room. That’s where I heard about new diamond-infused pre-rolls and a “high-end” flower collection, each of which caters to a specific niche in the expanding and multifaceted cannabis market. There’s also a new 14-gram pouch that allows customers to purchase two different strains while complying with the state’s one-ounce purchasing limit.

The high-end flowers come in glass containers and represent an effort of Pacific Stone to participate in that segment of the cannabis market. While the company has long been known for providing excellent quality and consistency at a high-value price point, these new offerings under the label “High End Collection” represent only the best hand-trimmed buds chosen from each batch. Strains available in this offering include Wedding Cake Indica, Kush Mints Hybrid, Fruit Bubblegum Sativa, and others.

Credit: Courtesy

With their new Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls, Pacific Stone enters one of the hottest new product fields in cannabis. To make these pre-rolls, the company takes premium flowers like their 805 Glue Hybrid and Blue Dream Sativa and then sprinkles the ground herb with highly concentrated crystals of THCa blended with cannabis terpenes. These small, sugar-like granules are one of the most highly concentrated form of THC currently available. Diamond-infused pre-rolls are safe, legal, and an excellent solution for people seeking a more potent cannabis experience without sacrificing the particular terpene effects of the strain they ordinarily prefer. With these products, it’s possible to capture the same pain-relieving or anxiety-reducing outcomes while consuming less cannabis.

Pacific Stone products are available in Santa Barbara at the Farmacy, Coastal, Beyond/Hello, and at most dispensaries statewide. For more information, visit pacificstonebrand.com.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.