Support for Salcido

As the recently retired superintendent of Goleta Union School District, I support Dr. Susan Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools. I worked together with Dr. Salcido from 2017–2021 during some of the most challenging years for public education and our community. We served together as board members for several entities, and I also knew Dr. Salcido as a parent because her children attended our schools.

During the Thomas Fire and ensuing debris flow Dr. Salcido was instrumental in providing support and resources for all districts impacted by these disasters, some of which included communication pieces, vital meetings, and transportation for essential workers, all which were needed to keep students in school. Dr. Salcido made herself available to leaders through this stressful time during nights and weekends, and instilled a deep level of trust in her leadership capabilities and desire to collaborate. When the pandemic hit she was well-suited to handle this situation, now supporting all 20 school districts in our county and beyond.

Dr. Salcido is an instructional leader who meets regularly with the leaders of our schools and community and is frequently seen on school campuses and classrooms. She is highly competent, supportive, inspirational, forward thinking, collaborative, a clear communicator and listener, smart, a natural leader, and most of all, an advocate for all children. In my 30 years as an educator I attest that Dr. Salcido is the best county superintendent I have ever known. Vote yes for Dr. Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools!