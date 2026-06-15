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Two Hospitalized After Car Collides with Tree Near Santa Barbara’s Leadbetter Beach on Sunday Afternoon

Cause of Collision Is Under Investigation, Unknown If Alcohol Played Part in Crash

By
Mon Jun 15, 2026 | 4:34pm
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After receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls, Santa Barbara Police officers responded to a car that crashed into a tree at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Loma Alta Drive about 1 p.m. on Sunday. 

Four adults were in the car at the time of the crash — the driver and one passenger were transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time. 

According to SBPD Lieutenant Montojo, eastbound traffic on Shoreline Drive was briefly stopped when officers were responding to the incident, and all lanes are back to normal as of Sunday afternoon. 

A worker at the Shoreline Café, near the scene of the accident, said that lifeguards from Leadbetter Beach also helped to respond to the scene. 

The cause of the collision is under investigation, and authorities say it is unknown if alcohol played a part in the crash.

Tue Jun 16, 2026 | 09:30am
https://www.independent.com/2026/06/15/two-hospitalized-after-car-collides-with-tree-near-santa-barbaras-leadbetter-beach-on-sunday-afternoon/

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