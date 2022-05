More Like This

Like the French Riviera, the American Riviera of Santa Barbara has its own corniche (corniche: a road carved into the side of a hill or cliff). Mountain Drive follows the contours of the hills and stays at about 780 feet elevation. Smooth new pavement has replaced 20 years of crumbling asphalt. Because it is not the fastest way to get anywhere, there are few automobiles, so it is ideal for bicycle riders and offers spectacular views of the city and ocean.

