The Problem with ‘Roe’

The profound problem with Roe v Wade is that the judiciary has no business crafting law of which this is a prime example. A sustainable democratic republic must abide by its legal foundation. The now infamous draft leaked from the SCOTUS is part of an internal discussion about aligning government action with its authorized powers.

It is very disappointing that two politicians who are also lawyers will address a crowd and attack the deliberative process of the judicial system that has served us all so well. If justices succumb to hostile demonstrations or political pressure, we will all lose.

Regarding stare decisis, if that were an absolute guide, we would still be living with the Dred Scott case.

Also, I find it amusing when a politician accuses someone of dishonesty.