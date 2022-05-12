Two Sets of Triplets Born at Marian Regional Medical Center

Both Moms and All Six Babies Are Doing Well and Will Be Released in Coming Days

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria recently welcomed two sets of triplets to its birthing center. All arrived healthy and were admitted to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for routine care. Both moms and all six babies are expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days.

The first set of triplets ― three girls named Rose Marie, Camila Rose, and Vickie Isabella ― were born April 13 to Cristal Cabrera, a clerk in Marian’s OB Unit with a 3-year-old and 13-year-old at home.

“I was shocked when I found out I was having three babies, and I feel so blessed,” Cabrera said. “It feels amazing to be their mom. I am so eager to introduce the girls to my children, and they are equally excited to meet the triplets.”

A few weeks later, on May 8, Santa Maria resident Estrella Flores gave birth to two girls and a boy ― Camila, Diana, and Sebastian. Flores and her husband, Luis Delamora, are already parents to a 4-year-old and were more than a little surprised to learn they would be having triplets.

“I couldn’t believe it when they told me I was having three babies,” Flores said. “Now that they are here and doing well, I feel super excited to introduce them to my daughter, their big sister!”

Delamora said he was at work when his wife called to tell him her ultrasound showed three separate heartbeats. “I was shocked and thought she was kidding,” he said. “After I was able to compose myself and safely get down from the very tall ladder that I was on, I was excited to experience something not many get to.”

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.