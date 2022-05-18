More Like This

Michael Downey’s remarkable courage and resiliency are fully on display in this intimate one-person show directed by Rod Lathim. As a gay Black man coming of age in California in the 1970s, Downey often felt out of step and ahead of his time. The “war shirt” of the show’s title refers to a Native American tradition that Downey’s father shares with him in a moment of cross-generational connection. Downey’s warm and animated delivery renders his story with great pathos and considerable humor. This virtual performance, filmed at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, can be viewed at luketheatre.org .

