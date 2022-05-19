Beach Closure Issued for Isla Vista Between Ocean Road and Camino Pescadero Park Due to Sewage Spill

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s Environmental Health Services is issuing a “BEACH CLOSURE” for all recreational water contact between Ocean Road and Camino Pescadero Park due to untreated sewage reaching ocean waters along this beach shoreline.

The spill involved a release of an unknown quantity of sewage to a storm drain discharging near Pelican Park in Isla Vista. As a result, the beach from Ocean Road to Camino Pescadero Park has been closed to all recreational water contact. The affected area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid contact with the water until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use. Contact with sewage-contaminated water increases the risk of illness.

Additionally, sport harvesters should avoid harvesting shellfish from this area. High bacterial levels may contaminate the shellfish beds. Adequate cooking of shellfish will destroy harmful bacteria, but may not be effective in killing viruses.